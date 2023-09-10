3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $106.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.12. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

