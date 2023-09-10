20,025 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $866,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,535 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

