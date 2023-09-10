19,864 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,565,467,000 after buying an additional 555,578 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Bank of America cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,158 shares of company stock worth $7,044,475 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Marvell Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.43.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -54.55%.
Marvell Technology Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marvell Technology
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.