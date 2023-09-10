19,864 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,565,467,000 after buying an additional 555,578 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Bank of America cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,158 shares of company stock worth $7,044,475 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

