1,300 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Sagefield Capital LP

Sagefield Capital LP bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 61.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,275. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen Price Performance

Seagen stock opened at $204.43 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $210.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.78 and its 200 day moving average is $195.91.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

