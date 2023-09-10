11,512 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after buying an additional 692,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,536 shares of company stock valued at $140,336,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $455.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $452.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.08, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

