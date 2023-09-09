Zscaler’s (ZS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.79.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.45. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $852,121.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares in the company, valued at $58,729,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,333. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after buying an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $233,242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

