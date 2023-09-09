Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.79.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average of $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 300.0% in the first quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

