Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Macquarie

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.79.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average of $130.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares in the company, valued at $44,768,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares in the company, valued at $44,768,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.