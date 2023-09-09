Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.79.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.2 %

ZS opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.45. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,142.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,333. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Zscaler by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

