Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.79.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.71 and its 200-day moving average is $130.45. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,441,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,475,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

