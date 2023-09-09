Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.45. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $785,236.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $785,236.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,406 shares in the company, valued at $44,768,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the first quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

