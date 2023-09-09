Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $172.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. UBS Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Down 0.2 %

ZS stock opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.45.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zscaler by 60.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.