Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $172.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2023

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. UBS Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Down 0.2 %

ZS stock opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.45.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zscaler by 60.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.