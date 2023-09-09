Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zevia PBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $3.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Zevia PBC from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

In other Zevia PBC news, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 15,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $74,278.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,198,109 shares in the company, valued at $10,375,074.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $82,487.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,363.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 15,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $74,278.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,198,109 shares in the company, valued at $10,375,074.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,367 shares of company stock valued at $797,910. Insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,403 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 7.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,011,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 67,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 80.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 390,761 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zevia PBC by 16.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 805,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 112,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zevia PBC by 88.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 317,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

