Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.
