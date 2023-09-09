Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Zalando alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zalando

Zalando Stock Performance

Zalando Company Profile

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95.

(Get Free Report

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.