Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $15.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.19 EPS.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $122.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $123.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.2% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $12,712,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,878 shares of company stock worth $36,056,897. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.