Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

