Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Alkermes in a report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.57 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Alkermes Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 828,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,641,000 after acquiring an additional 268,222 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alkermes by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,164,000 after acquiring an additional 665,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alkermes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after acquiring an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,013,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,518,000 after purchasing an additional 451,615 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

