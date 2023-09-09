Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $280,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at $666,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,248,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,951,000 after acquiring an additional 22,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,392,000 after acquiring an additional 34,901 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

