Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEVA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,058,000 after buying an additional 12,779,003 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,326,000 after buying an additional 7,121,351 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,646,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,057,000 after buying an additional 299,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,298,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,189,000 after buying an additional 8,179,950 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,846.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,846.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,848 shares of company stock valued at $799,176 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

