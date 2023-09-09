YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of YPF opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.56.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.86%. Equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,567,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $3,294,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

