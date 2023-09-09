Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.82. Approximately 178,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 768,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $944.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian purchased 4,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $203,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Grabowski purchased 4,640 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,249.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $323,245.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $97,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,722 and have sold 48,647 shares valued at $912,128. 47.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 87,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

