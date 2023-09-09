WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WW. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WW International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.17.

WW International Price Performance

Shares of WW opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.83. WW International has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $12.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $226.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in WW International by 69.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WW International during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Further Reading

