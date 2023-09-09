WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 13,180.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $38.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.03.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

