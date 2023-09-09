Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Position Cut by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,733,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,899 shares during the period. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies accounts for about 3.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 4.30% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $781,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $106.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average is $104.23. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $119.70.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.23%.

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $11,845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,557,416.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $11,845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,557,416.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 12,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $1,454,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,413,423.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $15,625,594 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.