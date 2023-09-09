Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $30.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WES. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

WES stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.76. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

