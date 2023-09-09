Wedbush Boosts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $192.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2026 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.51 EPS.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Shares of ASND opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.52. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

