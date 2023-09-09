Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 124,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in Visa by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $247.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.33. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $248.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

