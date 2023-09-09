Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VIRT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of VIRT opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $278.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 6.53%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

