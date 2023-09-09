Viper Energy Partners LP to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.86. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 69,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

About Viper Energy Partners

