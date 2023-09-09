Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 157,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,462,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,100,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $40.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 130,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $3,129,292.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,302,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,394,748.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $698,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,816,555.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 130,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $3,129,292.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,302,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,394,748.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,117,192 shares of company stock worth $815,569,581 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

