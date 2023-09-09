Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Ossiam increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,712 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,150,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,682 shares of company stock valued at $4,085,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $244.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $246.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.44.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.