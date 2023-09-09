Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

VRNT opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $25,021.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $315,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $25,021.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $315,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,135 shares of company stock worth $5,397,326 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Verint Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,630,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,676,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270,971 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,781,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 355,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 8.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,968,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,081,000 after purchasing an additional 234,221 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

