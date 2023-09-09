Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.87, but opened at $25.23. Verint Systems shares last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 863,041 shares.

The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,688 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $247,656.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,500,970.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,688 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $247,656.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,500,970.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,299,326.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 105,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -241.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

