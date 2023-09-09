Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.14.
Several research firms have weighed in on VLY. Piper Sandler cut Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $847.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.
