Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 8.2% on Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $29.84 and last traded at $29.94. Approximately 1,597,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,540,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.
Specifically, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,620 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $118,156.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,203.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 79,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,641 over the last 90 days. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPST. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Upstart Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Upstart
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 78.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 18.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 48.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 38.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
