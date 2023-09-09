Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 8.2% on Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $29.84 and last traded at $29.94. Approximately 1,597,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,540,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Specifically, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,620 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $118,156.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,203.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,641 over the last 90 days. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Upstart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPST. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Upstart Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 78.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 18.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 48.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 38.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.