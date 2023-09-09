Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $667.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $412.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 4th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 14,303,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $352,163,815.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866,015 shares in the company, valued at $292,141,289.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,719,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,122,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,121,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Articles

