UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Decreased by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 4.5% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $10,209,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 50,449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.3% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.8 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $480.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.01 and a 200 day moving average of $486.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

