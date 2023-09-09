UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMBF

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $61.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average of $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.83. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $370.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.60 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $38,652.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,004,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $570,587.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $665,233. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in UMB Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in UMB Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in UMB Financial by 308.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.