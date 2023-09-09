Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Udemy has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $178.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 38,350 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $398,456.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,104,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,697.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 38,350 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $398,456.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,104,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,697.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 3,566 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $37,977.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 402,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,694.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,176 shares of company stock worth $1,717,868 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Udemy by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Udemy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Udemy by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

