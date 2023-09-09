UBS Group Cuts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $138.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.75.

Get DexCom alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $104.35 on Wednesday. DexCom has a 1-year low of $78.94 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total value of $51,879.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total value of $51,879.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,862 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,063.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,065 shares of company stock worth $1,400,634 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in DexCom by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.