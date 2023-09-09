Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Boosted by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 131.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 3.8% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $347,944.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,998 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,833 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.