Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is Numerai GP LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Numerai GP LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3,457.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,211 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 3.1% of Numerai GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.0% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $52.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $76.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

