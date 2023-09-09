Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Purchased by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,116 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $425.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.53. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.80 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

