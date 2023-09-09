Truist Financial Trims Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price to $85.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. CL King cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.86.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.37. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $74.15 and a 12-month high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,991,000 after purchasing an additional 331,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,944,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5,734.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,753 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,908,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 151,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 134,906 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.