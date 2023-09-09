Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered Adicet Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adicet Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered Adicet Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Adicet Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.96. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $1,828,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,685,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,882,191.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 287.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

