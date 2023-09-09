Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WBD. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

