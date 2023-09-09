Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TRMB opened at $50.98 on Monday. Trimble has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $533,895 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

