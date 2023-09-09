Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.00 and last traded at C$12.64. Approximately 95,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 159,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Transcontinental

Transcontinental Stock Down 0.3 %

About Transcontinental

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$918.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Stories

