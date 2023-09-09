Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 11,298 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 163% compared to the average daily volume of 4,291 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 1,577.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,792,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:YANG opened at $10.60 on Friday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

