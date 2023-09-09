Toro (NYSE:TTC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $99.73, but opened at $88.00. Toro shares last traded at $87.01, with a volume of 106,829 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. CL King started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Toro by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Toro by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average is $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

